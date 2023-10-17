It was a sight to see when Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas decided to grace the Koffee with Karan couch together. More so, because it also meant that the two most sought after actresses of the industry were ready to leave their mudslinging past behind and move forward with a new friendship.

When the ladies took potshots at one another

For almost a decade, Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were pitted against one another. The fact that the two ladies too continued to take potshots at each other further fuelled their animosity fire. The two actresses have now gotten married, have babies and it seems; the two have left that rivalry way behind. In a recent interview, Kareena spoke about the catfights that were popular between actresses in the 90s.

Kareena on catfights in the 90s

The Jaane Jaan actress said that back in the 90s and even in the 2000s, whatever they used to say would be termed as a catfight. "Oh God! The '90s were full of it, the '90s started, and in 2000, everyone was having a catfight. Kuch bhi bol do and catfight," Bebo told Mid-day. On being asked about her own catfights with PeeCee, Kareena called it 'rubbish'.

The Begum of Pataudi also attributed to catfights to their "energy" back then and how they all wanted to "prove themselves". "But I think maybe we all had that energy- you know, some sort of thing where we were all wanting to just prove ourselves. But I don't think that attitude lasted, and you kind of learn through that," she further told the website.