It is no secret that Laal Singh Chadha was one of Aamir Khan's dream projects. The actor had taken more than a decade in contemplating and finishing the film. The Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh starrer, however, saw one of the worst fates a Bollywood movie can see. Not only did it failed to grab audience love, it also fell flat in making good box office numbers.

Such was the impact of the film's failure that Aamir Khan even took a break from acting. Kareena recently revealed what went down when she met Aamir Khan for the first time after LSC's failure. Bebo revealed that it was at the inauguration of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre) that she met Aamir for the first time ever since LSC's failure.

Aamir and Kareena's meet after LSG failure

Kareena revealed that Aamir was sad and looked apologetic when he met her. "Recently, Aamir and I were at the inauguration of NMACC (Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre). That's when we first met after (Laal Singh Chaddha). Well, I saw his face, and I could see how he was looking at me, apologetic and sad, at the same time. Together, we've delivered big films – 3 Idiots and Talaasha," the Jaane Jaan actress told Mid-day.

Kareena's long message to Aamir

The Begum of Pataudi also added that she wrote a long letter on whatsapp to the film's director and to Aamir about how the film's failure wouldn't affect their friendship or the talent they have. "But you know what? It doesn't matter. I wrote a long letter (on WhatsApp) to both Aamir and the director (Advait Chandan), telling them that our relationships and talent don't depend on the outcome of a film," she further added.