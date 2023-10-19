Kareena Kapoor Khan is a vision in Masaba Gupta's bridal collection. Ace designer Masaba has announced her luxury bride label - Patiala Portraits. It has the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor as the face of the brand. In a long note, Masaba described the reason behind taking Bebo as the brand's face. She went on to call her face "haunting and memorable".

Masaba's fierce introduction

"Introducing our very first Masaba Bride, Kareena Kapoor Khan - a celebration of strength, independence, and individuality. Very rarely do you come across a face that is haunting, beautiful, memorable and makes you want to be as you are. An ode to India's regal history, blending seamlessly with contemporary designs. It is a tribute to the modern woman who wears her true self with pride, embracing every facet of her personality," Masaba Gupta elaborated.

Social media gives mixed reactions

Kareena is seen in different avatars in the video of the brand. As soon as Masaba and Kareena shared the post, social media went into an overdrive. Netizens couldn't stop themselves from re-sharing and commenting on the video and pictures. Needless to mention, the video received mixed reactions on social media.

"Can someone pls tell why Kareena's face is turning only bigger nowadays? Is it fat only??" a user asked. "She herself called it haunting face," another user commented. "Btw What was the urge to take this budiya?" a social media user asked. "Should have taken some better heroine," read one of the comments. "Bad choice! Such thakeli bride," one more person commented.

Those who were smitten

However, there were many who were totally bowled over by Kareena's grace and presence. "The best part of the brilliant campaign is to take a mother of two n break barriers..with the bridal collection masaba never stereotypical n at same time not pretentious..just being masaba n kareena Kapoor is simply gorgeous the life of the party," a user commented. "Ommmmmg so niceee this is...the music, the looks on Kareena...just love the neutral lips on her with bright red hot dress....not to miss the black crop blazer ....totally bful campaign," another user commented.

"Beautiful beyond words," a social media user wrote. "Absolutely loved seeing Kareena Kapoor so raw and in her natural being," another user commented. "Oh how the world can only try being like her, but Bebo Kapoor Khan is only ONE. And THE ONLY ONE! Stuff made of magic," read one more comment.