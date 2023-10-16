Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few actresses who has managed to give some of her career bests with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Kareena Kapoor is riding high on the success of Jaane Jaan which recently released on Netflix. All geared up for the release of The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor spoke about the three Khans in a latest interview.

Kareena called Aamir Khan obsessive about the work he does. He revealed that once Aamir gets into a project, it is all he talks about. She also called him very 'focused'. She added that Aamir immerses himself in his characters and becomes obsessed with his work.

"He wants to live with the people he works with, talking about the roles, and that's just his personality. We all love Aamir Khan for that. I am a huge Aamir fan. I tell him to calm down a bit because he gets obsessive, to the point where he can't focus on anything else," she told Mid-day.

Salman's super duper stardom

Talking about Salman Khan, his Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star added that Salman Khan relies on his personality, his persona and his fandom. Kareena also heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan and called him Shah 'Emperor' of cinema. She added that whatever people say about him is less as he is made up of a special cloth that no one else is made from.

SRK is the emperor of cinema

"He is just doing everything at the same time and I don't know how he does that. He's a multitasker, but he's making you feel so comfortable. I mean he is the biggest star India has even seen after Jawan. But you never feel that, when you are with Shah Rukh. It is unbelievable, he just has this amazing knack," Bebo added.