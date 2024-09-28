It is not easy being a star kid and Aaradhya Bachchan has probably learnt it the hard way. From being trolled for her hair style, outfits to now being questioned on why she accompanies Aishwarya Rai Bachchan everywhere; the star kid has been through it all. Now, a reporter even dared to pose the same question to the beauty queen and was shut down by her epic response.

Amid reports of turbulence in Aishwarya and Abhishek's marriage, Aaradhya has been a rock for her mommy. From SIIMA 2024 to Paris Fashion Week and now IIFA 2024; Aaradhya can be spotted with Aishwarya, walking hand-in-hand everywhere. A reporter asked the Ponniyin Selvan actress why her the Bachchan girl accompanies her everywhere.

Aishwarya shuts down reporter

And the Bachchan bahu proudly said, "She's my daughter. She goes with me everywhere." Aishwarya recently swept away the award for the Best Actress at IIFA. "Thank you so very much SIIMA for honouring me with award. It means the world to me because this was a movie so close to my heart, Ponniyin Selvan, directed by my guru Mani Ratnam. And honouring my work for the best actress as Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan is actually celebrating the work of the entire team," she said in her thank you speech.

Aishwarya further thanked Aaradhya for being there with her. From clicking mother's picture to cheering for her, the little Bachchan girl was seen sharing a strong bond with mom. "Thank you Aaradhya for being here with me. Love you. You being here makes this extremely special for me. Thank you, SIIMA," the Guru actress had further said.