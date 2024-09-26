The rift in the Bachchan family is out in the open now. On one hand we had Alia Bhatt who had her whole family cheering and rooting for her as she walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week. And on the other hand, we had Aishwarya Rai who dominated the global stage with her magnetic persona but still not a single word from family back home.

Navya cheers for Alia, snubs Aishwarya

Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Jaya Bachchan; all maintained a stoic silence on Aishwarya's phenomenal walk. And while Navya Nanda did give out a cheer, it wasn't for her 'mami' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Navya dropped emojis on Alia Bhatt's PFW pictures and social media was quick to slam and troll her for snubbing her own relative.

Netizens outraged

"Go and support Aishwarya," wrote a user. "Aishwarya is the queen," another user commented. "You should support your own mami also a bit," a social media user opined. "Navya nanda dislike button," an Aishwarya Rai fan commented. "Your own mami is also very beautiful navya nanda, you should support her too," read a comment.

"You are just like your mother", "You shouldn't get involved in the fight between your mami and your mother, you should apologise to her", "like mother, like daughter" were some more comments on the comment dropped by Navya. Apart from her admission in IIM, Navya Nanda is also busy with her podcast with Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

On being asked if she would ever invite Aishwarya Rai on the podcast, Navya had indirectly refused to answer. "Hopefully, if we have a season 3, I'd love to invite guests, including those outside the family. I think it would be a lot of fun, and we could learn so much from them, hearing about their experiences, people from different fields," she had said.

"I would love to have maybe a scientist on the show and talk about what science means to them today, what new inventions we have. I would love to call people from different fields and get their perspectives on certain things. I think that would be knowledgeable for all three of us – my mom, my nani and I," Nanda had further added.