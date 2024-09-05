It is not easy being a star kid in this country. Every move you make, every statement, every social media post gets watched by hawk eyed trolls. So it didn't come as a surprise when Amitabh Bachchan's grand daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda was trolled for getting admission into IIM Ahmedabad. Navya took to social media to share the news of her admission into the prestigious institution.

Did Navya clear the cut off?

But, within minutes of her announcement, a section on social media was quick to question whether "money" and "influence" played a part in Nanda's admission. The entrepreneur and youtuber's credentials were overlooked and questioned simply because she comes from one of the most affluent families.

It was not until a professor from IIM decided to speak up those trolls took a step back. IIM Professor Promila Agrawal took to social media to reveal that Nanda did clear the cut off. When a user asked if Navya had received admission through a quota, Promila was quick to react. "Don't insult IIMA by assuming that we have any quota for any program, cut off & interview for this one," she wrote.

Prof speaks up

"The acceptance rate for this program is low, like others. Even if people want to discount her interview & CV. She, dammit, cleared the cut-off," the IIM professor wrote. "For a long time, India has been debating why elite families move out of India for higher education. Why don't they study in Indian colleges? One lady makes it to IIMA for an online MBA & everyone is worked up," Agarwal further added.

Navya thanked teachers

Prior to this, Navya had also taken to social media to thank the teachers who helped her crack the entrance exam. "Thank you to @mba_ims for coaching me for the entrance exams. This is Prasad Sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching & preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams. One of the BEST teacher I have ever had the honour of learning from. Us celebrating at the @mba_ims office the day I received my acceptance."