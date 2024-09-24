Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a vision at the Paris Fashion Week. The diva made heads turn and looked like a beauty goddess as she walked the ramp in a red outfit. The OG of PFW, Aishwarya also cheered for Indian counterpart Alia Bhatt as she walked the ramp. From the former Miss World's hairstyle to her outfit; everything grabbed attention.

So, the diva's wearing her wedding ring didn't go unnoticed by her fans and followers as well. Many on social media were quick to comment on the appearing and disappearing case of Aishwarya's wedding ring.

"Are they divorced or not?" asked a user.

"Separated not divorced," another user commented.

"Divorces don't happen in Bachchan family they are separated," read one more of the comments.

Social media reactions

"May be they have decided not to get divorced officially but to live separately," a social media user commented.

"Is that her wedding ring or just a fashion accessory?" asked another social media user.

"I'm mad at her because she settled. I would rather not get married at all than to be married to mamas boy," read a comment.

"That's not her wedding ring," a user opined.

"Why is not abhishek looking after daughter if not divorced shouldn't she be in school or with abhishek," read another one of the comments.

For a while now there have been rumours of things not going well in Abhishek and Aishwarya's marital world. There were reports of Aish planning to move out of Jalsa. On the other hand, Abhishek too has been investing a lot in some prime properties in and around Jalsa.

Abhishek has always been vocal about his decision to stay with his parents. "I get it. Society, culture, values, everything changes and adapts. In today's fast-paced life, if you're living in a city like Mumbai, you have very little time for family. I cannot think of not living with my parents, especially at the age at which they are now. My father's 81, my mother's 75. You want to be around them, you want to take care of them, if you can," Jr B had said on Raj Shamani's podcast.