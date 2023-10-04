Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most unconventional but loved couples of the industry. Vicky and Katrina have been married for over a year now and going pretty strong. The duo often keeps showering social media with their PDAs and romance. And their fans seem to love every bit of this mushy fairytale.

Katrina the discipline monster

Amid all this, Vicky Kaushal has made some surprising remarks about Katrina Kaif. Talking about her, the Uri actor has said that Kaif is like a discipline monster when she has to be. He added that otherwise they both are lazy. "When we are both at home and we are chilling and we don't have to go out for work, then we are both lazy. It's beautiful. It's really like a party of two lazy people but she's like a monster when she's required to be disciplined. Like she's a monster," Kaushal told Bollywood Bubble.

And also peculiar

Vicky also spoke about Katrina being picky in certain areas like food and clothes. "Yeah, when it comes to like certain matters. But in certain matters, she's very picky when it comes to her food when it comes to like her clothes. Sometimes she's very easy on the clothes but she has got a taste like she's peculiar. She's peculiar about those things," he added.

Their incredible love story

Vicky and Katrina Kaif's love story began from the couch of Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan. It was on the show that Katrina had expressed her desire to work with Vicky and said that they would look good together. The couple didn't take much time in fast bowling things from there to getting married.