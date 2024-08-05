Kiara Advani recently shot for an advertisement for a beauty product brand along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Suhana Khan. Kiara channelled her inner sensuality and made heads turn. Advani turned up in an electric blue faux leather dress and oozed glamour and oomph as she posed for the cameras. From Kabir Singh, Shershaah to Satyaprem Ki Katha; Kiara has always wowed the audience with her girl-next-door roles.

Reactions to her video

And many on social media weren't happy to see her go blue and bold. "Why is she behaving like a porn star?" asked a user. "She used to look better before in her simplicity," another user commented. "Kareena looking better than her," a social media user commented. "Neither hot, nor cute, looking horrible," another social media user opined. "Cheaper Kareena Kapoor," a comment read. "Finding this irritating," another comment read.

"She is looking vulgar, here only for Kareena," read one more of the comments. "You are a stunner but this dress looks so uncomfortable," one more of the comments read. "You naturally look good, this doesn't suit you kiara," a fan commented. However, there were many who couldn't get over Kiara Advani's beauty. "Perfect combination of hotness and cuteness," read a comment. "Stunning", "hot", "beautiful" were some more comments on the picture.

Kiara has managed to share a great bond with all her co-stars. In a recent interaction, Vicky Kaushal had revealed that anytime he gets a good script, he wonders how good it would have been to do the film with Kiara.

Vicky Kaushal's love for Kiara

"Kiara is one of my favorite people in the industry. I love her as a human being, and I love her as an actor. There is so much I want to say about her, but I am feeling emotional, but back in my mind, every film I get, back of my mind I think Yaar ye Kiara Ke saaath hoti to maza aa jata. She is really gem of a person," Vicky had said in an interview.