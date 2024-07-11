Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took some time off from their busy schedule to witness Wimbledon 2024. The duo turned up in style for the quarter finals and oozed fashion goals. While Kiara wore a powder blue power suit, Sidharth looked sharp and dapper in his suit. The duo turned heads with their fashionable avatar at the tennis event.

Sidharth introduced Kiara to tennis

Kiara took to social media to reveal that she was introduced to tennis by Sidharth. She also mentioned everything she loved at the games. "I have to to be honest I was recently introduced to tennis by my husband and this was the best experience ever! @wimbledon live, centre court , strawberries and cream and a fabulous game – doesn't get better!" she wrote sharing pictures of them.

Sidharth Malhotra told Star Sports that the two of them were excited to be here and had always just watched it live from home. "We are super excited. I have always been watching it live at home and told her, 'Babe it will be so good to finally be here.' We are super stoked and excited to be here," he said.

Kiara calls the moment 'prestigious'

Kiara, on the other hand, called it a prestigious moment. She added that Sidharth told her that they would be coming to see the match as its a once in a lifetime experience. "It's very prestigious to be here. My husband told me that we are coming here to watch the game, he said that we have to as it is a once in a lifetime experience. I am new to the sport. I am newly interested and excited when it comes to Tennis. So, thanks to Sid," Kiara told the channel.

Shahid Kapoor commented on the duo's pics and wrote, "Don't miss the strawberries and cream. The best." Producer Shabina Khan also commented on the Lust Stories actress and wrote, "Have pimms, and hope you understood the game."