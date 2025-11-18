A few days after getting her breast implants removed, Sherlyn Chopra has taken to social media to talk about getting work. Sherlyn had shared on social media that they were "silicone free" and that each one of her breast implants weighed 825 grams She further went on to call them "excess baggage." Chopra has now said that post-removal, she feels as light as a butterfly.

Sherlyn's post

Ever since the surgery, Sherlyn has been sharing social media posts talking about the impact of getting the implants removed. She urged youngsters not to fall for the trap of looking a certain way, as per someone else's wish. The 'Wajah Tum Ho' actress urged teenagers to consult family, friends, and doctors before taking any such step.

"I strongly believe that there's absolutely no point in living life with excess baggage. That's my personal opinion... To each his own. Huge thanks to my team of highly skilled doctors for my breast implant removal/breast explant surgery," she had written in the caption for her video.

Now, in another video, she has spoken about people questioning her on how she would get work now. "My well wishers are asking me how will I get work now. An artist gets work on the basis of their talent and calibre and not on the basis of their cup size," she wrote.

She mentioned that many have asked her the reason behind getting implants in the first place if she had to get them removed.

Sherlyn said that she used to face constant back pain, chest pain, neck pain and shoulder pain due to it. She further said that no director or producer gets an actress onboard on the basis of their body size. She expressed hope that she would continue to get good work and entertain the audience.