Model-actress Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra's digital war of words is getting uglier day by day. Both of them have stopped low in accusing each other's character openly. From abusing to making derogatory remarks they are washing dirty linen in public. On Friday evening, actress Sherlyn Chopra filed a police complaint against Rakhi Sawant for defaming and threatening her.

Rakhi Sawant had recently mentioned in her interview that she would hit or kill her.

According to a TOI report, Sherlyn has taken legal action against Rakhi Sawant. She said, "According to our constitution, nobody has a right to send death threats. My legal team has filed a complaint under the IPCs 499 (Defamation), 500 (Punishment for Defamation), 509 (Word, gesture and act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 503 (Criminal Intimidation) the complaint is filed in Juhu Police Station."

एक बददिमाग़ और बदज़ात औरत ही किसी महिला के यौन शोषण के लिए उस पीड़ित महिला को क़सूरवार ठहराती है।

ऐसी मानसिकता अगर कुछ दर्शाता है तो वो है - नीचता, क्रूरता और ओछापन pic.twitter.com/fTkAPhiB78 — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)?? (@SherlynChopra) November 4, 2022

Sherlyn added, "These tommies of the Industry target the unity of the #MeToo victims. They are spreading false statements, Sherlyn Chopra is a porn star, vaishya and so on. This cheap and derogatory person Rakhi Sawant is her modus operandi, She organizes private events and makes boyfriends and husbands on subscription, loots them and humiliates them in the media. We all know how she works, her begging never stops. Right now, the shameless, shallow Rakhi Sawant has become a Tommy, she keeps barking for Sajid Khan and Raj Kundra, and she claims that she has seen my obscene videos, why isn't she trying to tell who has directed those videos?"

What did Rakhi tell Sherlyn Chopra?

Rakhi accused Sherlyn of running 'a sextortion racket and blackmails powerful individuals. Speaking to the paparazzo she said, Earlier, Rakhi Sawant made an explosive statement against Sherlyn Chopra in front of the media. She said, "Look at this, Sherlyn Chopra is a porn star. You will find her such pictures and seductive videos only. She runs a sextortion racket where she seduces and then blackmails powerful individuals.

She then said: "Sherlyn was caught in a prostitution racket in Alibaug and she often extorts money from the influentials after seducing them, from head to toe she is filled with surgery and she is talking about me".