Bigg Boss 16 is not the only grabbing headline for the contestants and inmates, it is also making a lot of noise outside the house. Celebrities have been divided ever since Sajid Khan entered the house.

Some of the celebs have been accusing the makers and Salman Khan of letting Me Too accuse Sajid Khan inside, while most of them support him and believe that the director has served his punishment and has the right to earn his livelihood.

Sherlyn Chopra Vs Rakhi Sawant

Model-actress Sherlyn Chopra has been expressing disappointment with Me Too accused Sajid Khan's entry in Salman Khan's show. On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant has come out in support of the Housefull director. Last week, Sherlyn spoke to the media outside the Juhu police station. She said that the Mumbai police were not initially cooperating when she went to record her statement against Sajid Khan. She also accused Salman khan of backing Sajid Khan. Reacting to the same, during a media interaction, Rakhi mocked Sherlyn and imitated the way Sherlyn spoke and broke down into tears in front of the media. Rakhi poked fun at her and said, "Kyun dega jab woh kasoorvaar hi nahin hain (Why will somebody listen when Sajid Khan is not guilty)."

She said, "Why would anyone take you seriously when Sajid Khan is not the culprit? Neither there's a witness against him, nor the court has punished him. Don't you feel ashamed of yourself to allege others in front of the media while wearing makeup and a saree? Don't you die inside? There's no truth, in this case, even the police know that she keeps filing complaints, either about my brother Raj Kundra or Sajid Khan, What is her problem? In the next six months, she will again have a rape case to file). Look at yourself before pointing fingers at others

Sherlyn claps back at Rakhi Sawant for mocking her

When the paparazzo spoke to Sherlyn Chopra and quizzed her about Rakhi Sawant's reaction, an agitated Sherlyn not only mocked Rakhi Sawant but also went on to abuse her in Hindi and took a dig at her character. She also said that every six months, Rakhi has a new boyfriend or a new husband.

She said, "Rakhi should get inside the gym and do weightlifting to gain some muscles. She then challenged her and said, "If you have guts, come and stand in front of me. Rakhi wears 31kgs of makeup and adds hair extensions to hide her baldness."

Netizens react

Seeing the catfight between Rakhi and Sherlyn, netizens have been cringing over the foul language that both of them are using.

Supporting Rakhi a social media user said, "What she said is right, saw the interview of Sherlyn which was covered by media, she was laughing and then instantly while giving an interview she was acting as if she was crying but no tears."

For the unversed, Sherlyn is among the nine women in the industry who accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India.