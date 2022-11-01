Of late, Bollywood and TV celebs have started celebrating Halloween. On the weekend, GENZ star kids Aryan Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli, and Janhvi Kapoor attended a Halloween bash in Mumbai. On October 31, 2022, Ankita Lokhande and her hubby, Vicky Jain hosted a Halloween bash at their Mumbai residence.

Tv stars Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani, Anita Hassanandani, Amruta Khanvilkar and others attended the bash.

What did the couple opt for Halloween bash?

For the bash, the actress opted shimmery gold and silver outfit and accessorised it with a golden choker, Ankita styled her hair in a sleek bun hairdo. On the other hand, her husband Vicky opted for a black t-shirt paired with a grey denim jacket and a matching pair of jeans.

The videos of the guests and Ankita-Vicky was shared on various paparazzo account. Netizens slammed Ankita and Vicky for their outfits and brutally trolled them. Some were of the view that Bollywood and TV stars have made Halloween a fancy dress competition.

A user wrote, "Seriously, koi shaktimaan ban rha koi khubsurat dikhne ki kosis kr rha.. it's halloween not some fancy dress or met gala."

Another user wrote, "Konsi hairstyle hai Ankita."

On the other hand, TejRan family hailed Karan and Tejasswi's Halloween outfit and look.

Fans laud Tejasswi and Karan's outfit

A fan commented, "#TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #TejRanFam #TejaTroops teju bohot pretty lag rahi hai."

Another wrote, "Teju halloween k liye taiyar huyi hai phir bhi kitne pretty hai."

Fans call Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin elegant and simple

Fans were in awe of this beautiful couple and went on to shower praise on Aly and Jasmine for keeping their look minimal yet matching it with Halloween.

A fan wrote, "Simple and elegant not like other jokers."

Another user wrote, "The most stylist duo."

