Bollywood celebs lit up Durga puja celebrations this year with their dazzling presence and extraordinary ethnic avatars. From Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa, Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu, Rupali Ganguly, Sumona Chakravarti to Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and more; celebs donned their traditional best for pandal hopping. For the sindoor khela, some uncommon faces were also seen.

While Poonam Pandey and Urvashi Rautela sought blessings from Goddess Durga in their traditional attires, Sherlyn Chopra arrived wearing a traditional Bengali saree. As she approached Rani Mukerji, Sherlyn bowed down to touch the actress' feet. This took not just Rani but the paps and the people present there also by surprise.

Social media reactions

A video shared by Instant Bollywood shows, Rani quickly moved back and asked her not to do it. The two ladies then applied sindoor on each other's face like the ritual is. However, the moment didn't go unnoticed by fans who had a lot to say. "Thank god that's rani not Kajol," wrote a user. "Kajol would have thrown her out," another user commented. "Rani was still sweet with her," a social media user wrote.

"Rani is a really humble woman. I like her personality," another social media user commented. "Why is Rani maintaining such distance from her?" asked a fan. "Atleast today Sherlyn is all covered," another comment read. "Thank god she got to meet Rani instead of Kajol or else would be shown the door," was one more of the comments.

Rani Mukerji has always maintained that she loved Durga puja festivities and that its her favourite festival of all. What makes the festival even more special is many Bollywood big names coming together to seek the blessings of Maa Durga.