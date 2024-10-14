Just like every year, Bollywood celebs left us mesmerised with their Durga puja looks and festivities. From Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Tanishaa, Alia Bhatt, Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen, Urvashi Rautela to Poonam Pandey and others; celebs visited puja pandals and dressed in their best traditional attires. As the Durga puja came to an end, Bollywood celebs shared Dussehra wishes and their pictures for their fans and followers. Let's take a look.

Kareena Kapoor: The Begum of Pataudi looked divine in a purple saree. Kareena, who is all set for the release of Singham Again on Diwali, joined Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty at the ravan dahan in Delhi. Sharing several stunning pictures of herself, Bebo wrote, "Happy Dussehra".

Bipasha Basu: Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu's daughter, Devi, stole away all the limelight with her cute little lehenga and beautiful face at the puja this year. Sharing a video of her little girl walking around in her traditional attire, Bipasha wrote, "Happy Vijaydashami. Happy Dussehra. From our Devi and us to all. Happy 23 months to our little Goddess. Thank you for all the blessings and love for Devi. Durga Durga."

Sonam Kapoor: The Kapoor looked like a dream as she sat down for a photoshoot. But, it was the cute little photo bomber – Vayu – who stole our hearts. "May Maa Durga bless us with passion & strength, courage & grace... as Vayu joyfully pulls me away to join the celebration. Happy Navratri! Happy Dussehra!" she wrote.

Kajol: The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress dominated our social media feeds with her laugh, falls, anger and beautiful saree looks throughout Navratri. The diva opted for a traditional red and white saree to wish everyone a happy Dussehra but, not without a gaffe!

Sharvari Wagh: The Alpha actress gave us a glimpse into her demure side in traditional wear as she wished everyone on Dussehra. "Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami. Today I'm praying for Alpha because on this day we worship all weapons, tools, instruments, books, pens & pencils which are our means of fighting injustice, ignorance and evil," she wrote.