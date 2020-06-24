Shekhar Suman, who suspected foul play in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has created a forum to pressurize a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death. The hashtag #justiceforSushantforum is trending on social media.

In a series of tweets, Shekhar Suman opined that Sushant Singh would have left a note if he died by suicide. The actor said on Tuesday, "There is more than meets the eye." He formed a forum to demand a CBI probe into his death. He also created a hashtag #justiceforSushantforum and asked like-minded people to put pressure on the government using the hashtag.

Shekhar Suman tweeted on Tuesday, "I'm forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum. where I implore just about everyone to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death, raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias. i solicit your support."

#JusticeforSushantforum gets support

Many people on social media have been demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput with the hashtag #CBIEnquiryForSushant, which has been viral for over a week now. They were thrilled to see Shekhar Suman fighting for the same cause. They extended their support to the purpose of the forum.

Shekhar Suman was delighted to see the superb response for his hashtag #justiceforSushantforum, which has been trended on Twitter throughout Wednesday. He tweeted today, "Thank you for the overwhelming response to the #justiceforSushantforum ..I'm in the process of working out the modalities and giving it a shape. plz don't lose hope and be patient.. I assure you that we will do our best to bring about closure in his case."

The popular TV anchor requested the people to maintain their anger and let the movement go on. "Don't let your anger die down..keep the movement going ..we will not spare the culprits even if we have to go to the end of this world. #justiceforSushantforum," added Shekhar Suman.

The Jan Adhikar Students' Council burnt the effigies of some Bollywood celebs at Kargil Chowk in Patna on Friday. They urged that the case should be investigated by the CBI to resolve the mystery of Sushant's death. Actor-turned-politician Chirag Paswan wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, requesting a fair probe into his death. Some political parties including Congress urged for the same.