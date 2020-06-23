Sushant Singh Rajput's death has sent Bollywood into turmoil. With accusations of nepotism, and netizens demanding justice for the actor, an investigation is being conducted into the nature of the actor's death and what caused his untimely demise.

Today, Shekhar Suman tweeted about the actor's death with his opinion on the matter. He has been tweeting about the death, calling out the nepotism in the industry.

Shekhar Suman on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has unleashed an unprecedented wave of backlash against Bollywood stars who were revered and loved just a few days back. The unfortunate and unexpected death of Sushant Singh Rajput has raised doubts about Bollywood's mechanics and culture.

The internet has been up in arms since the debate on Sushant Singh Rajput's death aroused suspicion. Now there is an investigation that's being conducted into what was the cause of the Bollywood actor's death. However, there is a limit to which one can assume about the death of the actor who didn't leave a suicide not either.

Actor Shekhar Suman also raised his own suspicions on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. He took to Twitter discussing the late actor's death. He believes that there is more than meets the eye to Sushant's death. Suman wrote, "It's crystal clear, if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide, the way he was, strong-willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide note. My heart tells me, like many others, there is more than meets the eye."

It's crystal clear,if presuming Sushant Singh committed suicide,the way he was,strong willed and intelligent, he would have definitely definitely left a suicide https://t.co/DAWaU1WPiT heart tells me,like many others,there is more than meets the eye. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

He didn't stop there, he said there needs to be a change before we lose more young talent, "Sushant was a Bihari that's why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront. But I'm not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shouldn't be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own."

Sushant was a Bihari that's why the Bihari sentiment is at the forefront.But im not taking away the fact that it concerns ppl from all the states of India and there shldnt be another Sushant kind of tragedy with any young talent trying to make it on his own. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) June 23, 2020

Shekhar Suman added that he will be forming a forum to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput also urging a CBI probe into the case, "I'm forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum where I implore just about everyone to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death, raise their voices against this kind of tyranny and gangism and tear down the mafias. I solicit your support."