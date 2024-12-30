Shehnaaz Gill recently had an interaction with a mentalist and the result was pure love! Shehnaaz was at an event where a mentalist found out that the person the diva was thinking about was Sidharth Shukla. This has left the Sidnaaz fans in awe of the couple.

The video begins with the mentalist telling Shehnaaz, "I can see from your smile you are thinking of someone very special to you. Correct?" When Shehnaaz nods in agreement, the mentalist further says, "Somebody you loved a lot, you love a lot, somebody you have a lot of love and respect for this person. Its showing in your eyes and face, correct?"

To this, Gill tries to keep a stern face and says, "I will not show you." The mentalist asks Shehnaaz to think of the first alphabet and reveals that the wave she is getting is that of "S".

What went down with the mentalist

The mentalist further asks the Sajna Ve Sajna actress to think about the last letter of the person's name. She then goes on to reveal how the last letter she is getting the wave of is "A". She then asks the former Bigg Boss star to think about the whole name in her mind. And then correctly guesses it as "Sidharth Shukla".

This leaves Shehnaaz surprised and amused! She asks the mentalist how could she find this out. The video has now gained a lot of love with many saying how Gill is still in love with the BB 13 winner. "This wasn't difficult to crack," wrote a social media user. "I think anyone in this world who has seen the kind of bond they shared would tell that Sidharth Shukla is on her mind heart and soul forever," another social media user commented.

"The loyalty she has," read a comment. "It's obvious not magic at all," another comment read. "First love never always stay inside," one more of the comments read. "Very obvious everybody knows," a sidnaaz fan wrote.