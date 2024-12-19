Yamini Malhotra, Eden Rose and Kashish are the three wild cards still in the Bigg Boss 18 house. While it took Yamini some time to find her place in the house, she finally seems to be forming alliances and bonds. Ever since she came to the show, many have compared her style of talking and mannerisms to that of Shehnaaz Gill.

Shrutika charges at Yamini

However, in a recent episode, Yamini made some insensitive remarks against the former BB contestant. During a conversation, Shrutika was trying to tell Yamini how she was just trying to 'copy' a previous contestant. "Vajood means identity, right? Here, even her friends have agreed... and even I have not seen Yamini's identity. It is because she is trying to imitate one of Bigg Boss' ex-contestants. I don't want to take her name, but she is in that character," Shrutika said.

Yamini's insensitive remark

Even Karanveer Mehra joined the discussion and said how Yamini herself had claimed in the beginning that her resemblance was the reason for the makers behind sending her into the house. However, this time around, Yamini accused Shrutika and Karan of setting a narrative.

"Uska toh track hi alag tha, voh toh ek ladke ke peeche lagi hui thi (her track was different, she was only after one guy)," the wild card entrant said referring to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla. The clip from the episode got several of Shehnaaz Gill fans to lash out at Yamini for bringing the duo into her conversation.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18 might have picked up pace slowly but steadily it has managed to capture audience's attention.