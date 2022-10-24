On Diwali's eve, producer Krishan Kumar hosted a Diwali party for his friends from the industry. Many stars attended the Diwali bash in Mumbai last night. From Shehnaaz Gill to power couple Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra and several other stars had put their fashion foot forward. Take a look at who wore what!

Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood's lucky mascot actor Kartik Aaryan looked suave in a light pink kurta. The actor interacted with the paparazzi who were stationed at the media box clicking every celebrity coming in for the party. The photos asked him about the thrilling match between India vs Pakistan that India won last evening. The actor spoke about the match and also wished the paparazzi "Good Morning" as it was past midnight.

Take a look

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa dance their hearts out!

Shehnaaz Gill looked drop-dead gorgeous in a floral printed lehenga set. The actress-singer added light and glamour to the Diwali party as she set the dance floor ablaze with her moves. Shehnaaz danced with Singer Guru Randhawa.

Guru Randhawa shared the video on his Instagram handle. He captioned the video, "With India's fav @shehnaazgill, Happy Diwali".

Power couple Tejasswi and Karan Kundraa

Lovingly monikered as #TejRan, the duo never fails to turn heads. Both were smiling as they greeted paparazzi at the Diwali bash held at Krishna Kumar's residence last night. Tejasswi looked stunning in a heavily embellished lehenga. Karan complemented his girlfriend in a teal bandhgala jacket.

Nysa Devgan and Bhumi Pednekar posed for the shutterbugs

Nysa who is in India is been attending being partied of late. She made a graceful presence at Krishna Kumar's Diwali bash along with actress Bhumi Pednekar and other friends. For the night, she chose a stunning blue printed lehenga set. While Bhumi opted for an ivory lehenga set.

Sara Ali Khan gave a glimpse of last night's Diwali party.

She took to her Instagram account and shares a carousel post that has inside pictures from the bash. Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor Ibrahim Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan were all smiles as they posed for the pictures.

She captioned the post: "Lots of LOVE...Always, LIGHT...keep shining HAPPY Diwali..."

Other celebs snapped at the party were Sara Ali Khan with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kapil Sharma with his wife Ginni Chatrath, and Sidharth Malhotra.