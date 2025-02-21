Shehnaaz Gill's recent pictures have left social media divided. In the pictures, Shehnaaz can be seen walking and running along the shores of the beach. The diva is seen flashing her dazzling smile as she sports unbuttoned shorts over her swimwear. While many couldn't get over her the radiance on her face, there were many who couldn't digest her unbuttoned shorts look.

Shehnaaz's post

"Ocean air, sun-kissed hair, and Bondi flair!" Gill wrote while sharing her breathtaking pictures. "You look absolutely gorgeous but you are not this - people still love you for your cuteness!" wrote a user. "Such kind of a fashion doesn't suit your personality," another user commented. "Forgot to put on the buttons?" asked a follower. "Are these your values?" another fan questioned.

Social media reactions

"I think after seeing this, I will not support you anymore. Have been your follower since Bigg Boss but not anymore," read a comment. "What happened to our desi Sana?" another comment read.

However, there were many who came out in support of the actress. "Those who have a problem can shut their eyes," a fan opined. "Everyone seeing her shorts but not the cuteness on her face," another fan commented. "What else would she wear to a beach? Lehenga?" asked a follower. "That's just a swimsuit with shorts," another follower mentioned. "How can anyone find it indecent?" was one more of the comments.

Ever since her Bigg Boss journey, Shehnaaz aka Sana, has amassed a massive fan following. The diva made the whole nation go crazy over desi attitude and style. However, it has been nothing less than a revelation to see the girl from Punjab take on the industry with her amazing transformation and social media game.