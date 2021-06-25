Shehnaaz Gill's act of making her team member take off heels has not gone down well with social media. Internet's favorite, Shehnaaz, has turned social media into a war zone with a footage of her team member taking off her heels and making her wear another footwear. While many don't see any problem with this act of hers, there are many who feel success has gone to her head.

Ever since Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill's fame and the journey has only been upwards. From music videos, television shows, guest judging shows to brand endorsements; Sana has her kitty quite full. To top it all, her weight loss seems to have added more to her powerful and beautiful persona. Her chemistry and bond with Sidharth Shukla are another thing that always keeps her in the news.

Amid all this, a video of hers has started quite a debate on social networking sites. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen walking somewhere with her entourage. However, she stops midway and a man is seen taking off her heels as she stands straight. He then makes her wear another pair of footwear. And then she walks ahead with her team.

While the video has angered many, there have been many who feel there has to be a reason behind this. "I don't know why people make big issues out of everything! Please be a little considerate & observant, she is wearing a very short dress for her shoot with heels that too on a road full of marbles, so 1st thing is that she can't bend down for her dress & I think atleast girls should understand that & 2nd thing is, she can fall down if she tries to change her shoes by her on that rock filled roads," opined one user. Another one wrote, "This is what happens when success gets to your head. Wait for the downfall now."