Priyanka Chaudhary might not have won the Bigg Boss trophy, but the diva definitely managed to win the nation's heart. Known for her fashion statements, sensuous frame and powerful acting chops; the Udaariyan actress has been making waves on social media. Priyanka recently shared pictures of a bold photoshoot and netizens have lost their calm. Not just her fans and followers, industry people have also been going gaga over her pictures.

Priyanka's bold photoshoot

Priyanka's rumoured beau and Udaariyan co-star Ankit Gupta wrote, "Hotness macha Rakhi hai tumne (fire emojis)." Chaudhary's BB co-contestant, Tina Datta wrote, "Lag gaaayi main baata rahi hun aag lag gaayi mere insta pe." Daljeet Kaur wrote, "class apart! Stunning pictures." There were many celebs who poured their comments on her pictures.

However, there were many who were a bit taken aback by Priyanka's bold photoshoot. "Didn't expect this from you," wrote a user. Some asked her not to follow Shehnaaz Gill, many advised her not to wear such clothes. Priyanka and Ankit's complicated love life garnered many eyeballs inside the BB house.

Priyanka on Ankit being open for marriage

So once she was informed in an interview that Ankit Gupta is now ready to be married, Priyanka had said, "Oh, yeh interview maine kyu nhi dekha? Because he is somebody who is against marriage. It's alright I believe. Agar aise kuch hai, toh I am going to talk to him and ask him- 'Tumahare vichar kaise badal gaye?