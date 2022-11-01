Priyanka Chaudhary has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16 so far. From taking a stand for herself to fighting for what she feels is right, Priyanka is one of the most active contestants this season. Priyanka's unconditional love for Udaariyan co-star Ankit Gupta has also made a place in the audience's hearts.

What went wrong

However, their fans and followers will be in for a little heart-break as the couple will be seen lashing out at one another in the upcoming episode. During Priyanka's fight with Shalin, Ankit is seen asking her to end the verbal spat. However, Priyanka asks him to take her side and refuses to end the fight. She further gets irked and says that she is bearing him on the show. To this, Ankit too says, "Main bhi tumhe jhel raha hoon (I am also enduring you)."

Their unique love story

Priyanka has always maintained that their relationship has been more one-sided and she has no qualms about it. In the show also, Priyanka is often seen advising and asking Ankit to buckle up and take a stand. The show's host, Salman Khan and celebrity panel is also seen asking Ankit to take a stand for Priyanka when she gets into a fight or when the housemates turn up against her.

Priyanka was also seen breaking down at several points and saying that she can't help but love Ankit despite his this behaviour. Now, will this fight develop cracks in their relationship or will the two patch up and move on; remains to be seen.