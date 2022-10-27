The latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 saw a sword of fear looming over the contestants as the nominations turned out to be really shocking with Abdu Rozik being one of them. Apart from Abdu aka "Chhota Bhaijaan", Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahulwalia, Gautam Vig, Tina Datta, Gori Nagori and Soundarya Sharma are also nominated for this week.

Abdu upset with Priyanka?

Since the first episode, Abdu was winning a lot of hearts because of his cuteness, but now it seems the international star is little upset with the housemates, especially with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. This came to light when he shared a shocking revelation about Priyanka and Ankit Gupta.

In the nomination task, Bigg Boss had asked two housemates to decide whom to nominate amongst themselves after listening to other two contestants who presented their reasons on why they should not be nominated this week.

Rift between Sajid and Abdu?

Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik were given the task of nominating any one between Nimrit and Ankit. Though Abdu was not ready, Sajid went ahead and saved Ankit and nominated Nimirit. The decision of saving Ankit apparently made Abdu upset as he shared it during a conversation with Shiv, MC Stan and Gori. He also shared that Priyanka stopped Ankit from making rotis for him.

Meanwhile, Gautam Vig and Sumbul Touqeer Khan had to decide on Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sumbul and Gautam unanimously nominated Abdu as they think he would be saved as the entire country loves him.