Ever since, 'Udaariyan' co-stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have entered Bigg Boss 16's house together, they have been facing questions about the status of their relationship. Though Priyanka had insisted that Ankit is just her best friend, her fellow contestants, host Salman Khan and fans are surely not buying that.

Priyanka meets Ankit during grand finale

Responding to Priyanka's statement, Salman Khan said, "Ladka ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte (a boy and a girl can never be friends)." When Ankit was questioned by the housemates regarding the same, he had also insisted that nothing more is going to happen between them. He said that it's because Priyanka wants a future but he is not on the same page. However, Ankit Gupta was seen expressing his fondness for his fellow contestant and former 'Udaariyaan' co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary constantly inside the BB house.

When Ankit Gupta was eliminated from the show, Priyanka was seen breaking down emotionally and the 'Junooniyat' star was also supporting Priyanka from outside the BB house.

Recently, during the grand finale of Bigg Boss 16, Ankit reunited with Priyanka when all the evicted contestants were invited at the finale. When Ankit entered the show, Priyanka was seen running to meet and hug Ankit and asked him how he was to which he replied now I am fine only, indicating that they feel more than just being friends.

Did Priyanka announce her separation with Ankit?

This reunion made the 'Priyankit' fans extremely happy and emotional as they thought that their favourite couple could soon be together in real life as well. However, if latest reports are to be believed, the duo will reportedly maintain a dignified distance from each other now onwards as they don't have any future together. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, there were speculations that Priyanka and Ankit will get married as Priyanka's brother was asked about the same. To which he had said that the family will have no problem and they feel that Ankit is the best for her. However, he had said that only they can decide for each other and others can't really comment on their relationship.