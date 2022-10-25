Ever since, 'Udaariyan' co-stars Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary have entered Bigg Boss 16's house together, they have been facing questions about the status of their relationship. Though Priyanka had insisted that Ankit is just her best friend, her fellow contestants, host Salman Khan and fans are surely not buying that.

Responding to Priyanka's statement, Salman Khan said, "Ladka ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte (a boy and a girl can never be friends)."

When Ankit was questioned by the housemates regarding the same, he had also insisted that nothing more is going to happen between them. He said that it's because Priyanka wants a future but he is not on the same page.

Ankit confesses his love for Priyanka?

However, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Ankit Gupta was seen expressing his fondness for his fellow contestant and former 'Udaariyaan' co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary constantly. During the episode, Karan Johar, who went to host the weekend episodes in Salman Khan's absence, asked Priyanka about her "one-sided love" for Ankit, while referring to a popular dialogue from his film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Karan asked Priyanka, "Dosti mein sukoon hai par pyaar mein junoon hai... toh aapke andar sukoon hai ya junoon hai?" In response to this, the actress said she has both 'sukoon (peace)' and 'junoon (passion)' inside her.

Ankit wittily interjected and said, "Jab tak aapke dil mein sukoon nahi hoga, tab tak aap junoon tak pahuchoge nahi (until there's no peace in your heart, you won't reach the passion)." To this, Karan asked Ankit if this is the first stage of the same. Ankit quickly answered, "It's already been crossed."

Later in the episode, Ankit was given Anushka Sharma's character Alizeh and Priyanka was given Ranbir Kapoor's role Ayan from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' to dance on Channa Mereya. In the middle of their performance, Ankit lifted Priyanka in his arms, leaving Karan surprised.

Karan asked them why they changed the entire plot of the song because the film was all about "one-sided" love. To this, Ankit cheekily replied, "This story could be completed."

'Tum attached ho to main bhi attached hoon'

Earlier, in a promo clip of the show, the duo were seen expressing how they feel for each other. The video showed the actress confessing to Ankit that she wants to stay with him forever. She said, "Mai ladke tujhse pyaar karna chhod dungi? Main sochti hoon ki main humesha tere saath rahu (should I stop loving you if we ever get into a fight? I feel that I should stay with you forever)".

To this, Ankit Gupta responded, "Tu yeh dikha rahi hai ki main galat hoon, tum attached ho to main bhi attached hoon (you are saying it as if I am wrong. If you are attached to me then even, I am attached to you)."

However, when Priyanka told Ankit that they have grown closer just because they are staying together in the Bigg Boss house, the actor denied and said, "Hona padta hoga, yeh sab is not a thing, it's my choice (it is not because we are together and we have to, it's my choice)."

Following these instances, Ankit and Priyanka's fans have been extremely happy and they were seen rejoicing on social media. Twitter saw hashtag 'Janta Demands PriyAnkit' trending massively as fans celebrated the duo's confession.