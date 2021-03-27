Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill on Saturday posted a picture on social media that captures her in snooze mode -- that too by the roadside!

In the Instagram image, Shehnaaz lies on the road wearing a white crop top paired with blue denims. She seems comfortable soaking in the sun.

She captioned the picture with glitter emojis.

Shehnaaz's upcoming film

Shehnaaz will be seen in the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjabi film "Honsla Rakh".

The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

