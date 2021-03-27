Punjab Ki Katrina Shehnaaz Gill looks Kashmir ki kali as she dances in heavenly beautiful Kashmir Close
Punjab Ki Katrina Shehnaaz Gill looks Kashmir ki kali as she dances in heavenly beautiful Kashmir

Punjabi singer and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill on Saturday posted a picture on social media that captures her in snooze mode -- that too by the roadside!

In the Instagram image, Shehnaaz lies on the road wearing a white crop top paired with blue denims. She seems comfortable soaking in the sun.

Shehnaaz Gill
IANS

She captioned the picture with glitter emojis.

Shehnaaz's upcoming film

Shehnaaz will be seen in the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Punjabi film "Honsla Rakh".

Shehnaaz

The film also stars Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

(With inputs from IANS)

