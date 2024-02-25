Shehnaaz Gill is ruling the world of entertainment. The former Bigg Boss contestant became an overnight star with her candid charm, innocence and unfiltered statements. And ever since she walked out of the house, the jouney has only been of ascent. Shehnaaz has now shared pictures from her boat ride in Goa and needless to say, Gill has been trending.

Shehnaaz Gill's red hot attire

Shehnaaz Gill shared a couple of pictures of herself in a ravishing red attire. The off-shoulder bodycon gown has got everyone talking. With minimal makeup and a chic hairstyle, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is making her fans and followers swoon. Social media is flooded with her pictures and her post has so far received over 2 lac likes and thousands of comments.

Social media floored

"Setting the world on fire with that red hot outfit! Your style game is always on point, and you always know how to turn heads with your stunning looks. Loving your hair! Keep slaying, queen!" wrote a user. "You have magical eyes," another user commented. "The color of love, passion, and courage – Red...n you define it well #shehnaazgill," read a comment. "Gorgeous as usual," another comment read.

Shehnaaz's weight loss journey

Ever since she walked out of the Bigg Boss house, Shehnaaz has worked a lot on herself. From losing weight to getting groomed and eventually emerging as a style icon; the young model is making the most of her journey.

"Trust me, I went in for a simple reduction in my eating habits. You can say that I cut off on my non-vegetarian food, chocolates and ice cream and nothing else. But besides that, let me explain how I ate because therein lies the catch. Every day, I ate just one or two things. I wouldn't stuff too much variety in my daily consumption of food. For example, if I ate dal and moong for lunch, I would eat the same for dinner. And I reduced the portions. If I was hungry for two rotis, I ate only one. Mann maarke khati thi. And it started working. I was 67 kg around the time lockdown began in March, I am 55 kg now," Gill had revealed.