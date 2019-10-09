Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) vice-president Shehla Rashid has announced her disassociation from mainstream electoral politics on Tuesday (October 8) as she condemns the government's decision to hold Block Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir. She said she can not be a party to "exercise of legitimising the brutal suppression of Kashmiri people".

On Tuesday, Rashid took to her Twitter account and stated, "I'd like to make clear my dissociation with the electoral mainstream in Kashmir. Participation in the electoral process in a situation where even the election rhetoric is to be dictated by the centre will only amount to legitimising the actions of the Indian govt in Kashmir."

The Valley has been under stringent curfew for 65 days after the government revoked Article 370 with the political leaders still under house arrest.

Earlier this year, the former Vice President of JNU, became a part of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Party which was launched by Shah Faesal, former IAS Officer.

According to reports, Shehla was in close coordination with Faesal and was overseeing party functioning.

Shehla, on the other hand, has been a vocal critic of the BJP-led government and right-wing organisations such as the RSS and Bajrang Dal. Despite her joining hands with leftist students' wings of JNU, Shehla did not join any of these parties formally over the past few years.