Student activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union vice-president Shehla Rashid has been booked by Uttarakhand Police for fanning communal violence and inciting minority community.

Shehla had earlier posted tweets about 15-20 Kashmiri girls being trapped inside a hostel room in Dolphin College, Dehradun. Uttarakhand Police had confronted the student activist and accused her of spreading lies and inciting hatred. 

However, Shehla stood by her statement on the harassment of the Kashmiri girl students which fuelled a social media debate. Shehla posted a copy of the FIR registered by the Uttarakhand Police on February 19 saying that she had to pay the price for revolting under the BJP-led government.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Uttarakhand Police, Nivedita Kukreti, said that the student activist has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for inciting two communities against each other, indulging in wanton vilification and attacks and intentional insult with an intent to disturb the peace in the region.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh also dismissed the rumours of the harassment of the Kashmiri students.

J&K politicians support Shehla Rashid

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah accused the Uttarakhand Police of supporting the Bajrang Dal and taking sides rather than delivering justice.

Former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faisal also supported Shehla's claims and said that various student helplines are getting distress calls from Kashmiri students in Dehradun.