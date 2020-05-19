Life sometimes gives you unexpected opportunities and if you are willing to accept, it will lead you alltogether to a different path. This is true in case of Shefali Jariwala, who became overnight star with 'Kaanta Laga' song in 2002.

In an interview, Shefali Jariwala, who was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13, has opened up on the song. The 37-year old has revealed how she bagged the offer and the amount she was paid for her first assignment.

Shefali Reveals the Secret

"Today, whatever I am is because of 'Kaanta Laga'. I was outside my college when the directors of the song, Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, saw me and instantly offered me the song. I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it," The Times of India quoted her as saying.

Her Father was Against her Decision

Talking about her remuneration, Shefali Jariwala said, "I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV. But my father was completely against it. So first, I took my mom into confidence and then, we both convinced my father. And that song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairy tale for me. It changed my life completely,"

From Rs 7000 to 7.5 lakh, Per Week

She earned instant popularity after the song was released and appeared in TV shows and did music videos. Well, for her recent stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house, she got 1000 times more than what she got for her first assignment.

For her stay in the Bigg Boss 13, the actress reportedly got Rs 7.5 lakh, per week. Shefali had entered on the first day and was eliminated on the 35th day.

She got wild-card entry on the 65th day before getting out of the show on the 99th day of Salman Khan-hosted show. In total, she seems to have earned around Rs 75 lakh.