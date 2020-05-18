If you are a 90s kid, you wouldn't have missed watching a sensuous video song Kaanta Laga featuring Shefali Jariwala. With the release of the song, Shefali became an overnight star, and that marked her journey in the showbiz. But did you know how much Shefali was paid for her debut music video?

It's been almost two decades since the song was released. And while people still remember Shefali as the Kaanta Laga girl, the actress recently took a stroll down the memory lane wherein she recalled how it was a dream come true for her. She also revealed the amount she was paid for featuring in the video.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestant said that she was in college when she was offered a chance to do the music video. But her parents were against it. She somehow convinced her mother first and then they both took her father into confidence. She did the music video because she wanted to see herself on TV and was a paid job. She was paid a mere Rs 7,000 for the music video.

"I was in college then and I come from a family of academicians, so my parents told me to focus on my studies. But I wanted to do it because I was getting paid for it. I earned Rs 7,000 from that song, and I wanted to see myself on TV," Shefali Jariwala told TOI in an interview.

She further added, "My father was completely against it. So first, I took my mom into confidence and then, we both convinced my father. And that song turned out to be such a hit that it was like a fairytale for me. It changed my life completely."

The song turned out to be a fairytale and changed her life completely. She is now married to TV actor Parag Tyagi and the couple are now planning to adopt a baby.