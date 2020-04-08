Shefali Jariwala has been in the news for her fights against Bigg Boss 13 contestants especially Asim Riaz who went on to become the first runner-up on the show. She recently uploaded a loved-up picture with her husband Parag Tyagi which left her fans wondering whether she was expecting her first child.

In the picture, Shefali looked bloated in a blue saree. And even Parag was seen resting his hand on her belly which further added fuel to the fire.

Many people asked Shefali if she was pregnant and was she making an announcement about the arrival of her first child with husband Parag.

However, Shefali replied to one of her fans that she had just overeaten and looking chubby because of that.

For the uninitiated, Parag is Shefali's second husband. They got married in 2015 and their marital bliss had been going strong since then. Previously, she had tied the knot with Harmeet Gulzar of Meet Bros fame. However, they got separated from each other soon. She had even filed assault andd abuse case against Harmeet more than a decade ago.