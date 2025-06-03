Shefali Bagga, widely known for her stint as a television anchor and journalist, rose to fame when she entered Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant on Colors TV. Today, she has successfully reinvented herself as the host of the popular Unfiltered Podcast with Shefali Bagga. While the podcast primarily focuses on cricket, it also features in-depth conversations with players and offers behind-the-scenes insights into the IPL.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepares to clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) tonight, Shefali is a proud and passionate RCBian and is rooting for the Virat Kohli-led team.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Shefali opened up about her evolving career, her experiences on Bigg Boss, and addressed the ever-persistent question — is Bigg Boss scripted?

Excerpts from the interview

IBT: You began your career as a journalist, then transitioned into acting, and later entered the Bigg Boss house. How would you describe this journey?

Shefali: Honestly, that's the most amazing part about being an artist—the adventure and the unpredictability. I've always followed my heart and done what felt right to me in that moment. So far, the journey has been absolutely beautiful, and I have nothing but gratitude for everyone who's accepted me in all my avatars. The roles may have changed, but the hard work has remained consistent throughout. It's been a true blessing, and I'm so thankful for the love I've received. That said, I still have big dreams and goals. I'm motivated and chasing bigger things. Doing different things motivates me. Change is the only constant, and I want to explore everything my heart calls out to.

IBT: Did you form any genuine friendships during your time on Bigg Boss?

Shefali: Yes, definitely! While everyone gets busy with their lives and it's hard to stay in touch daily, I did form some real bonds in the house. I've always been someone who gets along well with people, and I hold no grudges. There's no bad blood or enmity with anyone.

IBT: There's always speculation that Bigg Boss is scripted in some way, or is everything as real as it seems?

Shefali: It's absolutely real, no doubt about that. Of course, some situations might be designed in a way that brings out certain reactions, but it's never scripted. It's a well-edited show, yes, and sometimes it may appear biased in how things are portrayed. But everything that happens inside is real.

IBT: How would you sum up your overall experience on Bigg Boss?

Shefali: It was a great and engaging experience. I learned so much — not just about others, but about myself too. Most importantly, I was showered with so much love from the audience, and that means the world to me. Career-wise, it was a turning point. I started earning 100 times more, landed big brand deals, events, and shows. So yes, it was a beautiful part of my professional journey.

IBT: You're now exploring podcasting. With so many creatives turning to this medium, do you think the podcast industry has truly boomed?

Shefali: Absolutely. I'd say it's still booming. There was a time when short-format content took over, but podcasts brought back detailed, meaningful conversations. That's what I love — digging into real-life experiences. Hosting people and having heartfelt chats is something I genuinely enjoy. I have strong bonds with a lot of cricketers, and they're comfortable opening up to me. Sure, there's clutter, like with anything popular, but that's why doing quality work becomes even more important.

IBT: We often see you attending matches and cheering for different teams. Do you have a favourite team you root for?

Shefali: As a cricket host, I just enjoy seeing good cricket — may the best team win on the day! But yes, I do get so much love from the crowds, and it feels incredible when fans scream my name in the stadium, saying, "Shefali ma'am, I love you!" One of those moments went viral with almost 400 million views — since then, fans come up to me saying the same thing, and it honestly warms my heart. Some even say, "Shefali ma'am, get RCB the trophy!" I've supported RCB for years now, I'm a loyal RCBian, and I really hope we win this time!

IBT: Are you open to doing films in the future? Have you been approached for any acting projects recently?

Shefali: Yes, of course! I don't believe in limiting myself. I consider myself a 360-degree artiste with a holistic approach. I'd love to be part of quality films where I can bring value to the character. I'm open to films, OTT, and anything progressive and content-driven. By God's grace, I do get approached for projects — some things are already cooking! I've done a couple of songs and movies, and I'll definitely share updates once everything is finalised.

IBT: What's next for you, personally and professionally?