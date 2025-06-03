All eyes are on the grand finale of IPL 2025, where the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will clash with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday night. Fans of both teams are leaving no stone unturned, beginning to believe that this will finally be the year their team lifts the trophy. Both sides are equally deserving, as neither RCB nor PBKS has won an IPL title since the tournament began.

RCB supporters have reignited the iconic chant "Ee Sala Cup Namde" (meaning "This year, the cup is ours"). In a surprising twist, Canadian rapper Drake has joined the RCB fandom.

Drake bets on RCB

Drake took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a screengrab of his $750,000 bet on RCB winning IPL 2025, placed through Stake. With odds of 1.75, the rapper stands to win $1.312 million if Virat Kohli's side defeats PBKS. He captioned the post with a confident "Ee Sala Cup Namde," leaving many of his North American followers confused by his sudden interest in cricket, a sport not widely followed in that region.

RCB has also received support from several other popular celebrities, adding to the momentum and excitement.

"Want to Lift the Trophy for Virat": Rajat Patidar

Ahead of the high-stakes final, RCB captain Rajat Patidar said the team is eager to win the title for Virat Kohli.

"Of course. I think he [Virat] has given so many years to RCB and the Indian side as well. We'll try to give our best in the game. We're not focusing on the stage," said Patidar.

What happens if it rains tonight?

There are some concerns about the weather. A two-hour spell of unseasonal rain delayed the start of Qualifier 2, and experts warn there's a chance of rain on the day of the final as well, though forecasts suggest it's a low probability.

The pitch for Tuesday's final will be a mixed-soil (red and black) surface located in the middle of the square.

In case rain disrupts play, the match has a reserve day, June 4. If the match cannot be completed on Tuesday, it will resume or restart the next day. In the unlikely event of a complete washout across both days, the IPL may resort to other methods (such as points table standings) to declare a winner.

