All eyes are on the grand finale of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), scheduled for Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PBKS, led by Shreyas Iyer, will face off against Virat Kohli's RCB in what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

On Sunday, Punjab Kings secured their spot in the final by defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) by 5 wickets in Qualifier 2, held on June 1 in Ahmedabad. Several photos and videos of the team joyfully celebrating the win have since gone viral.

Ness Wadia kissed Iyer on the cheek but he Swiped it off with a Napkin ???? pic.twitter.com/KWSZrRty5J — Sukham ? (@LionsDenPBKS) June 2, 2025

Preity Zinta was seen stepping onto the field to congratulate the team, hugging players and even winking at one of the PBKS stars during the post-match presentation. One viral video shows her husband, Ness Wadia, kissing her in a moment of shared joy. Another video captured Preity jumping with excitement, arms raised in the air, before making her way to the ground. She hugged Captain Shreyas Iyer and Head Coach Ricky Ponting, engaging in a brief conversation with them.

In a heartwarming clip from the dressing room, Shreyas Iyer and Ness Wadia are seen cutting a cake to celebrate Punjab's second appearance in an IPL final. Ness congratulated Shreyas with a kiss on the cheek after offering him a piece of cake. Moments later, Shreyas was seen picking up a napkin to wipe his face.

Celebrating the win, Preity Zinta took to her Instagram handle to share unseen photos from the PBKS vs MI match. The carousel featured captain Shreyas Iyer and key players, including Yuzvendra Chahal. She captioned the post: "Wow, what a win! Punjabi aa gaye oye," quoting a popular line made famous by Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The highly anticipated final between RCB and PBKS will mark a thrilling end to IPL 2025.