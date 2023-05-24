Netizens have reasons to congratulate Sheetal Devi a native of one of the remotest villages of the mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir as she has set an example for the youth of the whole country.

In the recently concluded Para Archery World Ranking tournament held in the Czech Republic, she won medals and made the nation proud.

"Focus is the Key to Success. DhruvaCommand congratulates the gifted girl Sheetal Devi from remote Mughal Maidan in Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir for winning one gold, one silver, and one bronze medal at the Para Archery World ranking event held in the Czech Republic and making the Nation proud", the Northern Command of the Army tweeted while congratulation Sheetal Devi.

"This is Sheetal Devi from J&K. She was born without arms. Three years back Indian army officers of Sheetal's village along with Major Akshay Girish Trust approached The Anupam Kher Foundation to see the possibility of making Sheetal's dream of becoming a teacher come true. We did something special. That is another story. But now to see her winning two team golds at the recent Archery WorldCup 2023 is a triumph not only for India but also for the human spirit. Proud of you dear Sheetal. And thank @adgpi for helping the local talent of Kashmir to bring laurels to our country! Jai Hind", the famous actor Anupam Kher tweeted.

Adopted by Army and supported by various organizations

The gifted girl of the Mughal Maidan area of Kishtwar district of J&K was born without hands but her actions and the spirit with which she has moved on in life is an inspiration for all.

Like other children of her age, she does go to school, studies well, and also does most of the work on her own, but all with her toes.

Life was going along normally for her until she was noticed by the Rashtriya Rifles unit of the Indian Army at one of the events for Youth at Mughal Maidan in 2019.

Recognizing her talent, she was adopted by Army for her education. Concurrently, efforts were being made by Army to seek medical help and provide her with artificial limbs.

In May 2021, Bengaluru-based Meghna Girish, mother of Nagrota martyr Major Akshay Girish came forward to help.

Further with her efforts, renowned actor Anupam Kher, after analyzing the case, committed to financial help through his NGO for Sheetal's treatment of artificial limbs.

Trained and groomed in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi sports complex

Sheetal Devi was trained and groomed at the sports complex of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Sheetal Devi along with Rakesh Kumar trained in the same complex put up a good fight in the high-intensity encounter against Italy and won gold in the Compound open mixed team.

Besides, Rakesh in the Compound men's open doubles won gold against France. Sheetal also clinched silver in compound women's open and bronze in compound women's doubles by defeating Italy.

The Indian team secured nine medals out of which five medals were contributed by the Shrine archers.

Notably, all these archers have been trained under the guidance of coaches Kuldeep Vedwan and Abhilasha Chaudhary at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's Sports Complex, Katra.

Shrine Board's Sports Complex has been producing sportspersons of national and international standards in various sporting disciplines viz., Archery, Athletics, Judo, Shooting, Badminton etc, who have been showing promising results in varied competitions. Moreover, SMVDSB Archery Academy has been accredited under Khelo India by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government. of India.