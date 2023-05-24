At least seven persons were killed and three others seriously injured when a vehicle ferrying workers of the Pakal Dul hydroelectric project skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the mountainous district of Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kishtwar Khalil Poswal seven persons died and three were injured in an accident at the site of the Dangduru dam project in Kishtwar district. He said the injured were rushed to a hospital by the rescuers who were helped in the operation by locals.

According to the officials, the driver of the vehicle lost control while negotiating a blind curve and drove down the hill.

The vehicle turned into an iron mangle after falling down several hundred feet before coming to a halt, they said, adding six persons were found dead on the spot, while one more succumbed while on the way to the hospital.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Devansh Yadav said the accident took place amid heavy rains in the area.

Victims were identified as Itwa Singh and Rahul Kumar of Jharkhand, Sudesh Singh of Kastigarh, Akhter Hussain of Dangduru, Abdul Rashid of Banjwar, Mubashir Ahmad of Doda, and Karan Kumar of Karur.

The injured – Ravi Giri of Bihar, Mohd Gareeb of Ramban, and Varun Sharma of Kishtwar – were admitted to Kishtwar district hospital, the officials said.

Governor, Union Minister express grief over the mishap

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, and leaders from almost all political parties expressed their grief over the accident which occurred near the Dangduru power project site in the remote Dacchan area around 8.35 am.

The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kishtwar.

A tragic news coming in from a Dam site at Dangdooru Kishtwar. It is with a heavy heart that a road accident has taken the lives of 7 individuals.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said, "I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved families and wish those injured a speedy recovery. I have instructed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the affected persons".

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh termed the accident "unfortunate" as he assured all possible help to the affected families.

"Just now spoke to DC Kishtwar Dr. Devansh Yadav about unfortunate road accident at Dangduru Dam site…Injured being shifted to district hospital Kishtwar or GMC Doda as per requirement. All possible help, as required, will be provided," Singh wrote on Twitter.

Azad demands inquiry

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad sought a thorough inquiry into the fatal accident at Dangdooru, Kishtwar in which seven people got killed and many others were critically injured.

Azad also sought adequate compensation for the next of kin of the victims' families and special treatment for those injured in the tragic accident. All the killed and injured in the accident were working for a private company working on the Pakaldul power project.

"The locals have levelled allegations that the company is using outdated transport for the employees working on the project. According to them, the accident took place after the vehicle they were travelling in slipped from the road," he said. He said the locals also accused the company of not providing safety equipment to the employees due to which such unfortunate incidents happen. So I demand an inquiry into the allegations and alongside adequate compensation by both the company and government to the victim families," he said.

Mehbooba Mufti of Peoples Democratic Party, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, the National Conference and the People's Conference also expressed grief over the accident. Senior DPAP leader and former minister G M Saroori visited the injured in the hospital and demanded sterner road safety measures.

"I once again expect that authorities will ensure enough safety measures as the occurrence of such accidents is witnessed every alternate day. Smooth traffic movement on such hilly terrain needs immediate attention," Saroori said.