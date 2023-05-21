Intensifying offensive against terrorists operating from different parts of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday raided the houses of five local terrorists in Doda district.

These terrorists are presently operating from across the border and making desperate attempts to revive terrorism in the Chenab region comprising the Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of Jammu province.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Doda district Abdul Qayoom said the raids were conducted by the SIU in the Gandoh area in connection with a case registered against the five terrorists in 2021 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The officer said the searches would help gather evidence and identify their supporters and sympathizers who are working as overground workers.

The terrorists whose houses were searched were Atta Mohammad alias Adil Mubassir of Tanta Kahara, Mohammad Yasir alias Shahid of Kunthal-Tanta, Mohammad Shafi alias Nadeem Bhai and Amjid Ali alias Rashid of Trinkal Kahara, and Majid Hussain alias Abu Zahid Saqib of Manoie Chilli Pingal.

These terrorists managed to cross LoC in early 1990.

Reports said that all these local terrorists managed to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in early 1990 when terrorism was at its peak in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. These terrorists are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). While sitting across the border, these terrorists are trying to revive terrorism by contacting the local youth through different apps of social media.

118 terrorists of Doda operating from Pakistan, PoJK

Recently a senior police officer revealed that 118 terrorists from the Doda district are operating from Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

He said that ten terrorists are most active in spreading violence in the region by recruiting the youth. The police have also seized the properties of one of the terrorists who have been declared a proclaimed offender. Cops are also preparing a dossier against those attempting to revive terrorism in the region.

Earlier SIU conducts at residence of eight terrorists on Wednesday

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police earlier carried out raids on the residences of eight terrorists involved in a case related to the support and funding of terrorism.

The raids took place in the districts of Kishtwar and Pulwama.

The houses in Kishtwar belonged to terrorists who are operating from Pakistan and are engaged in the revival of terrorism in the region.

The SIU raided the houses of Shahnawaz alias Nayeem of Chirool Padyarna, Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir alias Gazi of Jamia Masjid, Mohammad Iqbal alias Bilal of Kichloo Market, Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna alias Umer of Hullar Kishtwar, and Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil of Kundali Pochal, he said.

A special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border.