The special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Jammu on Thursday issued non-bailable warrants against thirteen active terrorists of the Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoJK)

"Upon request of Kishtwar Police, NIA Special Court, Jammu, issued Non Bailable Warrants against 13 terrorists who hail from District Kishtwar but are settled and operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir," Khalil Poswal, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jammu said on Thursday.

"Chief Investigation Officer of Kishtwar Police approached the Special NIA Court for issuing non-bailable warrants against the accused persons for their active involvement in terror activities for creating unrest in the erstwhile Doda district and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir", the SSP said.

According to police, while operating from Pakistan and PoJK these terrorists have been mobilizing sleeper cells and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) to revive terrorism in the Chenab region of Jammu province.

The terrorists operating from PoJK and Pakistan against whom non-bailable warrants are issued are identified as Shahnawaz Kanth alias Munna alias Umer of Hullar, Nayeem Ahmed alias Amir alias Gazi of Jamia Masjid, Mohd Iqbal alia Bilal of Kichloo Market, Shahnawaz alias Nayeem of Chirool Padyarna, Javid Hussain Giri alias Muzamil of Kundali Pochal, Bashir Ahmed Mughal of Jugna Keshwan, Gazi-ul-Din of Jugna Keshwan, Sattar Din alias Rajab alias Saifullah of Jugna Keshwan, Imtiyaz Ahmed alias Dawood of Banderna, Shabir Ahmed of Kither Bonjwah, Mohd Rafig Keen of Patnazi Bonjwah, Muzaffer Ahmed of Semna Colony Zewar and Azad Hussain of Affani Padder presently residing in PoJK and Pakistan.

The warrants have been issued in the NIA case which stands charged under relevant sections in the Police Station, Kishtwar.

118 terrorists of Doda operating from Pakistan, PoJK

On Wednesday Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda revealed that 118 terrorists from the district are operating from Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The SSP further said that ten terrorists are most active in spreading violence in the region by recruiting the youth. The police have also seized the properties of one of the terrorists who have been declared as "proclaimed offender". Cops are also preparing a dossier against those attempting to revive terrorism in the region.