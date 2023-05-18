The arrest of one more elected Sarpanch in north Kashmir's Baramulla district has exposed the evil designs of Pakistan-based terror mentors to involve Panchayat members in the narco-terrorism to easily smuggle drugs from one place to another.

Baramulla Police on Wednesday arrested a Sarpanch of Lari Boniyar Mohammad Amin Banda during checking at Bela Boniyar.

The Sarpanch, who was coming towards Boniyar and upon seeing the checking tried to flee from the spot, was apprehended tactfully, police said. During his search, contraband Brown Sugar-like substances were recovered from him and he was taken into custody immediately.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Phototrophic Substances (NDPC) Act has been registered in Police Station Boniyar and an investigation set in motion, police added.

On March 15 another Sarpanch was arrested with drugs in the same district.

Jammu and Kashmir Police on March 15, 2023, arrested four drug peddlers including a Sarpanch, and recovered banned drugs from them in the Baramulla district.

Police said all four were travelling in a vehicle (Scorpio) from Srinagar towards Baramulla and were intercepted.

The drug peddlers were identified as Majid Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Muqaam Rajwara Handwara, Farooq Ahmad Malik (Sarpanch Singhpora) of Singhpora Pattan, Sajad Ahmad Sheikh of Raipora Palhallan Pattan and Faisal Ahmad Wani of Wani Mohalla Pattan.

Earlier PSA slapped on Sarpanch for his involvement in drug trafficking

Earlier administration slapped Public Safety Act (PSA) on Sarpanch in north Kashmir's Kupwara district for his involvement in drug peddling.

A warrant under PSA was issued against three persons including the Sarpanch by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir after dossiers were submitted by the police against the accused.

Three persons namely Sarpanch Darpora Lolab, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, Bilal Ahmed Ganie, and Tariq Ahmed Bhat of Lalpora were booked under PSA in December 2021.

Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed Lone was a professional drug peddler because he was earlier arrested three times in cases related to the smuggling of drugs.

On August 26, 2021, a Sarpanch from a remote Doongi block near the Line of Control (LoC) in district Rajouri was arrested along with a consignment of heroin by police during Naka in the Sunderbani area.

The Sarpanch was on way to take this consignment to Jammu in his car. During the frisking of said vehicle, a consignment of heroin was recovered, which was seized.

The arrested person was identified as Choudhary Liyaquat Alia, a resident of Challas Panchayat in Doongi Block of district Rajouri. Later, it was discovered that the accused is the Sarpanch of his village, falling in the Doongi block.

Another Sarpanch was arrested by Punjab Police.

Earlier on June 17, 2021, a Sarpanch was arrested by Punjab police with the help of Budgam police for his alleged involvement in a case related to drugs. Sarpanch Mohammad Qasim Rather from central Kashmir's Budgam district was earlier involved in a drug case and was later released on bail.

After directions of a court in Punjab, a fresh case was lodged against the Sarpanch and he was rearrested by Punjab Police in FIR number 11/21 under section 229 A IPC registered Police Station Mukandpur Punjab.