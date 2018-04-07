Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the murder case of her daughter Sheena Bora, was admitted to JJ hospital in Mumbai's Byculla late Friday night.

Here are the quick facts:

The former head of INX media, who is undergoing trial, had complained of uneasiness and difficulty in breathing at around 10:30 am in the Byculla jail.

She was brought in to the hospital at 11.15 pm in a delirious state, said a few media reports.

After a few blood tests and a physical examination Indrani was admitted in the Critical Care Unit.

"We are still evaluating her. Currently, she has been shifted to the critical care unit from the emergency ward for observation. Her condition is stable," The Times of India quoted Dr Sanjay Surase, Medical superintendent of JJ hospital as saying.

Indrani Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, admitted to JJ Hospital in #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/gs1CjOA0yT — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2018

Earlier in the day, Indrani had been present before a Special CBI court for the hearing of Sheena Bora murder case. She was taken back to the prison at 5 pm.

Sheena Bora was abducted and murdered by her mother Indrani Mukherjea, her stepfather Sanjeev Khanna, and her mother's driver, Shyamvar Pinturam Rai in 2012.