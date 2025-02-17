There have always been murmurs of Akshay Kumar and Sheeba being more than 'just good friends' back in the 80s. The two worked together in the film, 'Bond', and it was there that the romance is said to have blossomed. Akshay and Sheeba never confirmed or denied the relationship up until now. Actress Sheeba, in a latest interview, revealed that the two were indeed in a romantic relationship which fizzled away soon.

What brought them closer?

On being asked if there was something between them, Sheeba told Pinkvilla that when two people work in such close proximity, love is bound to happen. She added that what brought them closer apart from work was their obsession with fitness and the fact that Akshay's mother was a close friend of Sheeba's grandmother and they used to play cards together.

On being asked about the reason behind their break-up, Sheeba said that it was young love and happened three decades ago. She further said that they were kids and she doesn't even remember half of it now.

No friendship after breakup

Sheeba and Akshay Kumar didn't go back to being friends after the breakup. "Not when you are very young, very emotional. You are so emotional that you are unable to be normal after that for the longest time. Young love is very passionate and powerful and it's like an explosion," she told the website.

"So, when that explosion happens, it has to come down. Friendship doesn't survive. There's just too much invested in a relationship to be friends later. It just doesn't happen, unless you are really mature," she added.

While Sheeba is married to filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir since 1996, Akshay Kumar is happily married to Twinkle Khanna. The two tied the knot in 2001 and have two kids – Aarav and Nitara.