Bollywood celebrities attended the finale of the second season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), where the match between Majhi Mumbai and Srinagar Ke Veer took place in Thane. The event saw the presence of several stars, including Akshay Kumar, and Twinkle Khanna with their daughter Nitara, Amitabh Bachchan, Aarti Singh, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others.

Amitabh Bachchan attended the event in support of the Majhi Mumbai team and was seated in the stadium's VIP stands. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, the owner of the Srinagar Ke Veer team, was seen enjoying the match alongside his wife, Twinkle Khanna, and daughter, Nitara.

Several clips and videos from the match have gone viral. Netizens were particularly captivated by Akshay and Twinkle's daughter, Nitara, who cheered for the team. She was seen reacting to the match and interacting with her father, eagerly asking for updates on the game.

Fans were charmed by Nitara's simplicity and praised the way Twinkle and Akshay have raised her. Many pointed out her resemblance to her mother, calling her a "mini version of Twinkle and Akshay."

Who wore what!

Nitara opted for a white top paired with blue capri jeans, while Twinkle kept it casual in a white t-shirt and blue jeans. Akshay wore a blue striped shirt and blue jeans.

In another viral clip, Akshay Kumar was seen meeting Amitabh Bachchan. The actor respectfully touched Amitabh's feet before sharing a warm hug and a brief conversation with him.

On the cricket front, Majhi Mumbai clinched the ISPL title after defeating Srinagar Ke Veer by three wickets in a thrilling match at the jam-packed Dadoji Kondadev Stadium.

Work Front

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan. The film, produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay's Cape of Good Films, also stars Tabu and Paresh Rawal. Bhooth Bangla is set to release on April 2, 2026, with Wamiqa Gabbi rumored to play a significant role. The team recently wrapped up a major shooting schedule in Hyderabad and is now preparing for the final leg of filming in February 2025.

Additionally, Akshay has Kesari Chapter 2 – The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh in the pipeline. The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, stars R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday. It is based on the life of India's top barrister, C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is slated for release on April 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16. He was last seen on the big screen in Vettiyan, where he starred alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.