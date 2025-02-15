'Got Lucky TWICE': Lalit Modi confirms breakup with Sushmita Sen; Who is his new girlfriend Rima Bouri?

Love is in the air for Lalit Modi, the founder and former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL). On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Lalit Modi announced that he has found love again—yes, you heard that right!

IPL founder Lalit Modi took to social media to reveal the name and face of the woman he is dating. In an Instagram post, he introduced his new girlfriend, Rima Bouri, sharing several pictures with her and revealing that their 25-year friendship has blossomed into love.

"Lucky once—yes. But I got lucky TWICE. When a 25-year friendship turns to LOVE. It happened twice. Hope it does for you all too. #HappyValentinesDay to you all," the 61-year-old wrote in his Instagram caption.

Rima responded to the post with a heartfelt comment, saying, "Love you more." To this, Lalit Modi replied, "My forever love."

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ??????????. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Who is Rima Bouri?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Rima Bouri is an independent consultant based in Lebanon with a background in marketing. She completed her A-levels at Brillantmont International School in Lausanne, Switzerland, and earned a Bachelor's degree in Marketing from Richmond, The American International University in London.

Ms. Bouri maintains a private Instagram account with over 720 followers.

Lalit Modi and Sushmita Sen's Relationship

In 2022, Lalit Modi made headlines when he publicly confirmed his relationship with former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen. He shared vacation snapshots from their trip to the Maldives and even updated his Instagram bio to include Sushmita's handle alongside the phrase "my love."

However, their relationship soon became the subject of speculation, with breakup rumors surfacing. Although Lalit Modi never officially addressed the rumors, he eventually deleted all traces of their relationship from his social media.

Sushmita Sen, on the other hand, spoke about their time together in a podcast interview in 2023. She remarked that she found it amusing when people labelled her a "gold digger" for dating Modi.

Lalit Modi was previously married to Minal Sagrani. The couple tied the knot in 1991 and remained together until Minal died due to cancer in 2018. She was 63. They had two children together, Aaaliya Modi and Richir Modi. Mr Modi is also a stepfather to Karima Sagrani, from Minal Sagrani's first marriage.