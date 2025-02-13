Days after a social media user had claimed that Akshay Kumar read his lines from a teleprompter on Sarfira sets, director Ahmed Khan has confirmed it. The Baaghi 2 director has confirmed that Akshay Kumar doesn't memorize his lines and instead, reads from a teleprompter. He also added that Khiladi Kumar is not the only actor to do this.

Akshay uses teleprompter

Labelling reading from teleprompter as a 'talent', Ahmed Khan told Bollywood Bubble, "Many actors do this. Everyone has their own method. What Akshay does is also a talent."

Ahmed further reasoned that the Sky Force actor does so many things apart from just delivering dialogues. He mentioned how Akshay adds funny one-liners and added that the actor doesn't believe in memorizing lines as he's not in school anymore.

Ahmed reasons

"He does so many things physically. While many actors can remember dialogues but do not give much from their side physically, Akshay tries to give a lot of things from his side to the film. He adds dialogues like 'Behen dar gayi', 'Chal-Chal Baap ko mat sikha'. Ye sab Akshay Kumar dalta hai. Akshay says, 'I am giving so much, I am not in school that I will memorize the dialogues.' That is why he reads and speaks but as an actor, he also adds interesting things from his side in the film," Khan added.

Ahmed Khan's revelation comes barely a few days after an Instagram user had shared clippings of Akshay Kumar from his various films where he seemed to be reading dialogues from a teleprompter.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has not had a single hit in the last few years. The actor, however, has often called it just a phase and even urged the audience to shower love on his films. His latest release - Sky Force - also failed to do any wonders at the box office.