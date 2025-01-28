That Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have contrasting political views is no new news. The two have often spoken about having political ideologies which are poles apart and there is no common ground between them on the topic. Now, in her recent column, Twinkle has wondered why people think Akshay Kumar would get influenced by her political inclination.

Twinkle has said that she has developed thick skin to answering this annoying question. She also said that she often gets blamed for the difference in their political views. She also asked if people realise that the Khiladi Kumar is not some toddler but a grown man, who is also her husband.

Twinkle on contrasting political views

"After 20 years of answering this annoying question, I have an oyster-like attitude to irritants and the ability to craft black pearls of wisdom in response. I'm also often asked about - and blamed for - the difference in our political views. It's almost like people believe he isn't my husband but a toddler who will listen to me when I say, 'Beta ji, please walk on the left side of the road, and I will give you a Frooti,'" she wrote.

The Barsaat actress also showed her aversion to question of being a 'star wife' and wondered if there truly is such a thing. "Sitting for an interview, I am asked, 'You are a star wife; tell us what it's like?' While my first instinct is to bite the reporter's index finger, I reply, 'I am not sure that an entity like 'star wife' exists, unless, in the way that Manglik women marry trees, because of some Rahu Ketu ka dosh, you end up marrying Sirius or worse, Halley's Comet," she further added.

Prior to this, Kumar has also poked fun at their different political ideologies. "Me and my wife are very different. We are poles apart. She thinks left, I think right," he had once said in an interview.